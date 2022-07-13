Deputy chief opens annual NATO Partnerships 360 Symposium

On Tuesday (12 July 2022), NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană opened the annual NATO Partnerships 360 Symposium, a forum bringing together civilian and military representatives from Allied and partner nations to facilitate dialogue on the future of NATO's partnerships policy. In his opening remarks, Mr. Geoană highlighted the value of NATO's partnerships, both for Allies and for the countries and organisations with which NATO cooperates.

The Deputy Secretary General recalled that at the recent Summit in Madrid, Allied Heads of State and Government reiterated the importance of NATO's partnerships and reaffirmed the Alliance's commitment to cooperative security, especially in an increasingly challenging security environment. Leaders also took key decisions on NATO's partnerships. This included inviting close partners Finland and Sweden to join NATO, stepping up support to Ukraine, and agreeing on support for partners including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Mauritania and Tunisia. Allies further agreed to strengthen NATO's engagement with the European Union, as well as other partners beyond the Euro-Atlantic area that share the Alliance's values and interests.

The NATO Partnerships 360 Symposium provides an opportunity for representatives from NATO members and partner nations to reflect on the evolution of NATO's partnerships, share perspectives, and seek new concrete areas for increased cooperation. The 2022 edition of the Symposium is taking place from 11-13 July in Geneva, Switzerland, marking the first time a NATO partner country is hosting the Symposium.

