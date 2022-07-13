U.S. calls for observers in Russian-held amid reports of child separation
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Wednesday called on Russia to immediately release Ukrainians it has forced out from their home country and to allow outside observers, citing reports that Moscow was putting Ukrainian children up for adoption and "disappearing' thousands of others.
"The unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and is a war crime," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- State
- Ukrainian
- Moscow
- Russia
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. abortion ruling ignites legal battles over state bans
U.S. hostage envoy visits Venezuela for talks about jailed Americans-official
U.S. says Taiwan Strait flight shows commitment to open Indo-Pacific
U.S. hostage envoy visits Venezuela in bid to free jailed Americans-sources
WRAPUP 1-Rescuers dig for survivors of Russian missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall