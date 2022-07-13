Left Menu

U.S. calls for observers in Russian-held amid reports of child separation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:11 IST
U.S. calls for observers in Russian-held amid reports of child separation
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The United States on Wednesday called on Russia to immediately release Ukrainians it has forced out from their home country and to allow outside observers, citing reports that Moscow was putting Ukrainian children up for adoption and "disappearing' thousands of others.

"The unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and is a war crime," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

