Shashikant Mhamane, his wife and their children Shreya 9 and Shreyas 6, who lived in Dubai, were visiting neighbouring Oman on Sunday for a day-long trip, said Mhamanes brother.The family hails from Jath in Sangli district.

PTI | Sangli | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:58 IST
Two of family from Maharashtra's Sangli drown at Oman beach
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 42-year-old man hailing from Maharashtra's Sangli district and his six-year-old son drowned at a beach in Oman while his daughter went missing, a family member said on Wednesday. Shashikant Mhamane, his wife, and their children Shreya (9) and Shreyas (6), who lived in Dubai, were visiting neighboring Oman on Sunday for a day-long trip, said Mhamane's brother.

The family hails from Jath in the Sangli district. Shashikant worked in a private firm in Dubai, his brother said.

As per preliminary information, Shreya and Shreyas were swept away by a strong wave while playing in the water and Shashikant too drowned while trying to save them. While his and his son's bodies were fished out, a search was on for the girl, said Shashikant's brother, who travelled to Dubai after learning about the tragedy.

The Royal Oman Police said in a tweet that a search was on for the missing child.

