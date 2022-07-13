Two of family from Maharashtra's Sangli drown at Oman beach
A 42-year-old man hailing from Maharashtra's Sangli district and his six-year-old son drowned at a beach in Oman while his daughter went missing, a family member said on Wednesday. Shashikant Mhamane, his wife, and their children Shreya (9) and Shreyas (6), who lived in Dubai, were visiting neighboring Oman on Sunday for a day-long trip, said Mhamane's brother.
The family hails from Jath in the Sangli district. Shashikant worked in a private firm in Dubai, his brother said.
As per preliminary information, Shreya and Shreyas were swept away by a strong wave while playing in the water and Shashikant too drowned while trying to save them. While his and his son's bodies were fished out, a search was on for the girl, said Shashikant's brother, who travelled to Dubai after learning about the tragedy.
The Royal Oman Police said in a tweet that a search was on for the missing child.
