CJI N V Ramana inaugurates Utility Lounge for advocates on SC premises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:15 IST
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Wednesday inaugurated a newly-built utility lounge for advocates on the Supreme Court premises here in the presence of apex court judges.

The CJI, who had identified the area for construction of the Utility Lounge in February this year, personally supervised the project to ensure its completion within the stipulated time frame, an official said.

The Bar bodies thanked the CJI for the construction of the lounge which would be used by advocates' meetings with their clients.

The services at the lounge will be provided by the famous Indian Coffee House Cooperative Society, he said.

Supreme Court judges, Justices A M Khanwilkar, B R Gavai, and J B Pardiwala, and SCBA office bearers headed by President and senior advocate Vikas Singh were also present at the function.

