Man held for attempting to extort money from manager of south Mumbai spa

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:58 IST
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 25,000 per month from the manager of a spa in south Mumbai for allowing the establishment to operate, police said on Wednesday. The accused Sudai Yadav alias Sudhir Master, a resident of Girgaum, has five offences, including rape and extortion, to his name, an official said.

Yadav had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 per month from the manager of a spa, located in the jurisdiction of Gamdevi police station, he said.

As per the complaint, an unidentified person had posted wrong information about the spa on the Twitter handle of the establishment's manager, the official said. The spa manager then contacted the person, later identified as Yadav, who called him to Colaba and demanded money from, he said.

Yadav told the spa manager to transfer the money in the bank account of a taxi driver, who was his aide, the official said.

Following repeated demands, a complaint was lodged and an FIR was registered against Yadav and his aide under section 384 (extortion) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Yadav had been externed from Mumbai and suburbs for his involvement in criminal activities, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

