Haridwar all set for Kanwar Yatra: DM Pandey

Haridwar is all set to host the Kanwar Yatra beginning on Thursday with the administrative machinery in the district fully geared up to deal with the traffic and security challenges the nearly fortnight long fair entails, a senior official said.

Shiva devotees visit Haridwar and Rishikesh during the yatra to collect waters of the Ganga river and make an offering of it at Shivalayas back home.

''All arrangements are in place. We are fully ready for the yatra,'' Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

Taking place after a gap of two years because of the Covid pandemic, an unprecedented rush of Shiva devotees is expected to throng the pilgrimage town during the yatra this year. ''There was no Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. In 2019, we received three crore Kanwariayas. With the Covid-induced restrictions no longer there, we expect no less than 3.5 to 4 crore Kanwariyas to visit Haridwar this time,'' Pandey said. The ''Kanwar Patris'' or the yatra tracks have been readied besides all other facilities meant for the convenience of Kanwariyas like toilets, drinking water and parking lots, he said.

An arrangement has been made to park 22,000 buses at Bairagi camp, the DM said. Apart from government and private hospitals which will take care of the Kanwariyas, 17 temporary medical camps are also being set up to provide healthcare facilities to them, he said. As crowd management during the yatra is always a challenge, Haridwar has been divided into eight super zones, 27 zones and 100 sectors, Pandey said.

Tight security arrangements have been made in view of the yatra with 10,000 police personnel deployed in the Kanwar mela kshetra (area) spread over an area of 60 km from Roorkee to Nilkanth.

The entire area has been divided into 38 police circles and 400 CCTV cameras installed to keep an eye on everyone. Bomb disposal and anti-terror squads have also been deployed in the mela kshetra. Drone surveillance of the Kanwar yatra routes will also be done round the clock and no Shiva devotee will be allowed to enter the town with spears and other weapons, he said. PTI ALM RHL

