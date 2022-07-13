Ukraine cuts ties with North Korea over recognition of breakaway regions
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:20 IST
Ukraine severed relations with North Korea on Wednesday over Pyongyang's recognition of two breakaway self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's east.
"We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pyongyang
- North Korea
- Ukraine
Advertisement