CBI arrests seven, including ECL managers, in coal pilferage scam

The CBI on Wednesday arrested seven people, including a serving and three retired general managers of state-run Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, an official said.

The others arrested are a manager and two security guards, he said.

They were arrested following interrogation by the CBI at its Kolkata officer, he added.

''All these people were asked questions and they could not reply to those properly. They are hiding several pieces of information, and we suspect their active involvement in the scam. As a part of the investigation, we have arrested them,'' the officer said.

They will be taken to Asansol for production in a court, he said.

The central agency has twice interrogated TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Narula Banerjee in connection with the scam.

It had last year also interrogated Rujira's sister Menoka Gambhir, her husband and father-in-law in connection with their probe.

CBI has announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on absconding TMC leader Vinay Mishra in connection with the scam. Mishra allegedly collected money on behalf of influential people.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 9.28 crore belonging to Mishra, his brother Vikas and prime accused Anup Majhi under the anti-money laundering law.

It is alleged that illegal mining of coal was done at leasehold mines of ECL in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol. Investigations have hinted towards financial transactions of Rs 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people, as per the CBI.

Investigations have revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.

