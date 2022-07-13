Left Menu

Maha: Man drowns in lake near Nagpur

The deceased was identified as Akshay Meshram 24, a resident of Kandri in Mansar town of the district, they said.The incident took place around noon, when he was going to Ramtek with his friends for a picnic. When Meshram was relieving himself, he slipped into the lake and drowned, police said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:57 IST
A 24-year-old youth drowned after falling into a lake near Ramtek in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Akshay Meshram (24), a resident of Kandri in Mansar town of the district, they said.

The incident took place around noon, when he was going to Ramtek with his friends for a picnic. They stopped on the way to attend the nature's call. When Meshram was relieving himself, he slipped into the lake and drowned, police said. His friends tried to rescue him, but he could not be traced. The staff of Ramtek police rushed to the spot and fished out the body with the help of local divers. The body was sent for to a hospital for post-mortem. A case of accidental death was registered by Ramtek police.

