PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 00:42 IST
Delhi: MCD launches QR code-based plastic collection service in Karol Bagh zone
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Residents of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Karol Bagh zone can now have their plastic waste collected from their doorsteps by simply scanning a QR code, according to officials.

Special Officer, MCD, Ashwini Kumar launched the new initiative called 'Plastic Pick-up Chat Bot' at the Civic Centre here on Wednesday.

QR code stickers will be pasted at prominent places like offices of market associations and resident welfare associations, the officials said.

The MCD has taken an important initiative in the direction of plastic waste collection in collaboration with an NGO, the civic body said in a statement.

''With its help, people can handover their plastic waste to the MCD sitting at home and get attractive gifts in return,'' it added.

Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone Shashanka Ala said the MCD will put QR code stickers at offices of market associations, resident welfare associations and other prominent places so that people can easily use this facility.

People can start the chat bot by scanning the QR code issued by the corporation. It will ask citizens for their name, mobile number and place for plastic pick-up. After this, a representative of the NGO will collect plastic waste from their home within 48 hours, she said.

Special Officer Kumar said through this initiative, the problem of plastic waste will be better solved and plastic will not reach landfill sites.

The MCD will try to implement this facility in other zones as well, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

