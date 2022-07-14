Left Menu

14-year-old girl repeatedly raped for 2 months in Gurugram: Police

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped for two months by a man from her neighbourhood in Haryanas Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.The accused abducted the girl four days ago and subsequently, her family members found her near the Bilaspur chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway late at night.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped for two months by a man from her neighbourhood in Haryana's Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

The accused abducted the girl four days ago and subsequently, her family members found her near the Bilaspur chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway late at night. The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members and on a complaint from her father, an FIR was lodged at the Bilaspur police station.

According to the complaint, the accused lives in the same neighbourhood as that of the girl in a village located within the Bilaspur police station limits. He lured the girl, a Class-8 student, on the assurance of marriage and repeatedly raped her for two months, the complaint said. ''On July 8, the accused abducted my daughter. We found her late at night and brought her home. On Tuesday, she told us the accused had raped her and threatened to kill her family members,'' the girl's father said in the complaint. The FIR was lodged under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

''We are conducting raids to nab the accused,'' Inspector Ajay Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of the Bilaspur police station, said.

