Japan govt preparing to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe in autumn -NHK
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:47 IST
The Japanese government is preparing to hold a state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe this autumn, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.
Abe was shot dead while making an election speech in the western city of Nara last week.
