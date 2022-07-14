Delhi BJP stages protest over hike in power bills
Delhi BJP leaders and workers led by party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over hike in power bills in the city.
Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters when they attempted to get past barricades erected to stop them from reaching the chief minister's residence.
''The Kejriwal government has looted crores of rupees from Delhi people through various charges and surcharges in the past many years,'' Bidhuri claimed, addressing the protesters.
Power distribution companies (discoms) were in June allowed by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to increase power purchase adjustment cost by two-six per cent. The increase will be added to the power bills of consumers in the next bill cycle.
