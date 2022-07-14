Left Menu

Delhi BJP stages protest over hike in power bills

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 14:18 IST
Delhi BJP stages protest over hike in power bills
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP leaders and workers led by party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over hike in power bills in the city.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters when they attempted to get past barricades erected to stop them from reaching the chief minister's residence.

''The Kejriwal government has looted crores of rupees from Delhi people through various charges and surcharges in the past many years,'' Bidhuri claimed, addressing the protesters.

Power distribution companies (discoms) were in June allowed by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to increase power purchase adjustment cost by two-six per cent. The increase will be added to the power bills of consumers in the next bill cycle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022