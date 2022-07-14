Kickboxer suffers grievous injury in ring, dies 2 days later

A kickboxer from Mysuru who went into coma after suffering grievous injury at a kickboxing event in the city on July 10 has died in a private hospital, police said.

An FIR has been registered at the Jnanabharathi police station in this connection.

According to police, the state-level 'K1 Kickboxing championship' was organised at a gym at Jnanajyothi Nagar in the city on July 10 by the Kengeri-based K-1 Kick Boxer Organisation, Karnataka.

During the event, Nikhil suffered a major blow from the rival contestant and collapsed inside the boxing ring. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he remained in coma for two days and finally succumbed to his injuries on July 12. The FIR was registered against one Naveen Ravishankar and the Association on a complaint by Nikhil's father Suresh P, who was also said to be a former kickboxer.

