15-yr-old gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dausa

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:32 IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two men in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Thursday.

The girl was abducted from a shop near her school on Wednesday and taken to a room on a motorcycle where she was gang-raped by Lokesh and Satish, they said.

The accused then dumped her on a highway in Dausa. The victim borrowed a mobile phone from a passerby and contacted her family following which she was rescued late Wednesday, they said.

A medical examination of the girl was conducted and FIR was registered against the accused, police said.

