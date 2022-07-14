Russia says it downed Ukrainian jets, destroyed U.S.-supplied weapons in eastern Ukraine

Russia's defense ministry said on Thursday that its air force had downed two Ukrainian fighter jets and destroyed a collection of U.S-made M777 Howitzers in eastern Ukraine.

In its daily briefing, the defense ministry also said it had struck a factory in the southern Zaporizhzhia region with Kalibr cruise missiles, destroying Ukrainian combat vehicles.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

