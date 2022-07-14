Two members of rescue team washed away in Telangana

The bodies of two personnel of a rescue team who were swept away in a swollen stream in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district while evacuating a pregnant woman were found on Thursday, police said. The two, who were members of the Singareni Collieries Company's six-member rescue team were washed away on Wednesday during a rescue operation carried out to shift a pregnant woman to the hospital from a hamlet in Dahegaon mandal, they said, adding though the team managed to bring out the woman from the flood-hit area.

A search operation to trace the two members, aged 28 and 32, who went missing after the incident was launched and their bodies were retrieved from the stream on Thursday morning, a senior police official said. Meanwhile, the search continued on Thursday to trace a reporter of a news channel, who was feared drowned after the car in which was travelling was swept away in flood waters in Raikal mandal of Jagtial district on Tuesday night, another police official said the person, who was driving the vehicle had managed to escape.

Rains have been lashing Telangana for the past six days and rivers and reservoirs are receiving heavy inflows even as low-lying areas are inundated while rivulets, streams and rivers were in a spate at several places in the state.

