U.S., Israel jointly pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The leaders of the United States and Israel pledged on Thursday to deny Iran nuclear weaponry, including through the possible use of "all elements of national power" available to Washington, according to a joint statement.
The statement, to be signed in Jerusalem by U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid later in the day, also reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel's military superiority in the region, including with future defense grants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jerusalem
- Yair Lapid
- Joe Biden
- Iran
- U.S.
- Washington
- United States
- Israel
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Colorado businessman Joe O'Dea wins Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate
U.S. Rep. Casten wins Democratic primary in Illinois
FOREX-Dollar falters as U.S. yields retreat amid recession risks
Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Mary Miller wins Republican primary in Illinois
ANALYSIS-U.S. mass shooting insurance rates jump as incidents rise