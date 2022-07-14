U.S., Israel jointly pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms

The leaders of the United States and Israel pledged on Thursday to deny Iran nuclear weaponry, including through the possible use of "all elements of national power" available to Washington, according to a joint statement.

The statement, to be signed in Jerusalem by U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid later in the day, also reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel's military superiority in the region, including with future defense grants.

