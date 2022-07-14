Left Menu

U.S., Israel jointly pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:32 IST
U.S., Israel jointly pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The leaders of the United States and Israel pledged on Thursday to deny Iran nuclear weaponry, including through the possible use of "all elements of national power" available to Washington, according to a joint statement.

The statement, to be signed in Jerusalem by U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid later in the day, also reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel's military superiority in the region, including with future defense grants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022