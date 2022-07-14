Libya's NOC says government stormed HQ to install new board illegally
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:55 IST
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) in a statement on its social media feeds said armed and masked Tripoli government forces had stormed NOC's headquarters on Thursday to install a new board of directors.
The statement said the move was illegal and that the NOC would submit a complaint to Libya's attorney general against what it called an "expired government".
