'I2U2' established a positive agenda: PM Modi

Four-nation grouping 'I2U2' has established a positive agenda and its framework is a good model for practical cooperation in the face of increasing global uncertainties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the first virtual summit of the coalition.
With US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan listening, Modi said the grouping would make an important contribution in areas of energy security, food security, and economic growth.
''We have identified joint projects in many areas, and have also prepared a roadmap to move forward in them,'' he said in his televised address.
''We have agreed to increase joint investment in six critical areas of water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security under the I2U2 framework,'' Modi added.
He said the cooperative framework of the grouping is a good model for practical cooperation amid increasing global uncertainties.
''It is clear that the vision and agenda of I2U2 are progressive and practical.'' The grouping is known as 'I2U2' with ''I'' standing for India and Israel and ''U'' for the US and UAE.
''By mobilizing the mutual strengths of our countries -- capital, expertise, and markets -- we can accelerate our agenda, and contribute significantly to the global economy,'' Modi said.
''I am confident that with I2U2, we will make a significant contribution towards energy security, food security, and economic growth at the global level,'' he added.
