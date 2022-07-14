Left Menu

Sri Lanka's parliament will not convene on Friday -speaker's office

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:12 IST
Sri Lanka's parliament will not convene on Friday as announced earlier, the speaker's office said on Thursday.

The next date for the country's parliament to meet will be announced within the next three days if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resigation letter is received by the speaker today, the speaker's office said in a statement.

The speaker had earlier said that parliament would meet on Friday.

