Haryana: 83 government officials held in graft cases since January

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has arrested 83 government officials from January to June this year while allegedly accepting bribes ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

As many as 71 cases have been lodged in this regard.

A Bureau spokesperson said among those arrested were 23 police personnel, 18 officials of the Revenue Department, 15 of power utilities, eight of urban local bodies, three each of Excise and Taxation and Social Justice and Empowerment, two each of Transport, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Mining Departments.

On average, 15 public servants have been arrested on corruption charges every month, he said.

Giving details of the arrest of high-ranking officers, the spokesperson informed that two chief engineers of the Urban Local Bodies Department have been arrested for siphoning off public funds.

A district town planner was caught red-handed taking a Rs 5 lakh bribe.

Among others arrested included a superintending engineer of a municipal corporation. The official was caught accepting Rs 50,000 while a deputy excise and taxation commissioner was caught red-handed taking Rs 50,000 bribe. An Inspector of the Gujarat Police was nabbed taking Rs 2 lakh at Gurugram.

''The state Vigilance Bureau is committed to intensifying the drive against corruption and all cases of bribery have been dealt with strictly and more crackdowns will follow in the coming days,'' informed the spokesperson.

