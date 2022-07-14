Singapore allows Sri Lanka president entry on private visit, says no asylum request
Singapore's foreign ministry said on Thursday Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had been allowed to enter the city-state on a private visit.
It said he has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted asylum.
