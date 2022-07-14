Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa emails resignation letter to parliamentary speaker - source
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:24 IST
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the speaker of the country's parliament late on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.
It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, the source added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
