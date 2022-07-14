Left Menu

Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa emails resignation letter to parliamentary speaker - source

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:24 IST
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the speaker of the country's parliament late on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.

It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, the source added.

