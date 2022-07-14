JCC reviews arrangements for upcoming Budha Amarnath yatra in J&K’s Poonch

A Joint Coordinating Conference (JCC) on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Budha Amarnath yatra in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

The Yatra will commence on July 29 and culminate on August 8 with the departure of ‘Chari Mubarak’ from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

“In view of the upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra, a joint coordinating conference was conducted at headquarters counter insurgency force Romeo at Rajouri,'' the spokesperson said.

''The meeting was attended by General Officer Commanding Romeo Force, Deputy Commissioners of Rajouri and Poonch, Deputy Inspector General and SSP of Rajouri and Poonch Range, DIG BSF and representatives of Intelligence Agencies,” the spokesman added.

He said the meeting agenda was to coordinate and assess the security and welfare arrangements for smooth conduct of the yatra.

