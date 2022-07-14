Left Menu

Monsoon session of Himachal Assembly from August 10

The cabinet also decided to fill 500 posts of medical officers in Health Department, he added.The Cabinet gave its nod to extend the Market Intervention Scheme for the procurement of apple, mango and citrus fruits for the current year.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:39 IST
Monsoon session of Himachal Assembly from August 10
  • Country:
  • India

(Eds: Adds details ) Shimla, Jul 14 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held from August 10 to 13, an official spokesperson said on Thursday. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The Cabinet decided to recommend the state governor to convene the monsoon session of the state Assembly in four sittings from August 10 to 13, the spokesperson said. The cabinet also decided to fill 500 posts of medical officers in Health Department, he added.

The Cabinet gave its nod to extend the Market Intervention Scheme for the procurement of apple, mango and citrus fruits for the current year. Under the scheme, 1,44,936 MT of apple will be procured at a rate of Rs 10.50 per kg with handling charges of Rs 2.75 per kg. As many as 305 procurement centres will be opened as per the demand of the fruit growers, of which 169 collection centres will be opened and operated by the HPMC and 136 by HIMFED. The Cabinet decided to lift the ban on transfers for 10 days from July 18 to 27. It also decided to fill 880 posts of community health officers on contractual basis under the National Health Mission, he added. Nineteen 19 posts of medical officers in the Department of Dental Health Services will also be filled on the contractual basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022