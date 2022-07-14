Left Menu

Moosewala murder: Punjab DGP meets singer's family, assures speedy probe

He described Moosewala as a Punjabi icon.The DGP said he assured Moosewalas family that all those involved in his murder will be brought to book.According to police, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of Moosewalas killing.

File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday met Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa district and assured them of a fair and speedy investigation into his murder case to bring the culprits to justice.

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned his security cover along with that of 423 others.

Yadav, who was recently appointed as the officiating DGP, visited Moosewala's native village Moosa in Mansa and met the singer's family members. He described Moosewala as a Punjabi icon.

The DGP said he assured Moosewala's family that all those involved in his murder will be brought to book.

According to police, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the ''mastermind'' of Moosewala's killing. The singer was murdered in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing last year.

