DNA tests show 13-year-old not behind wheel in fatal Texas -- NTSB

The fiery, head-on collision in West Texas left two others hospitalized. The NTSB cited DNA testing results provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety to determine the driver.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:25 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Thursday DNA testing results found the driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal March crash that killed nine in Texas was not a 13-year-old but his father, according to the preliminary report.

In March, the NTSB reported a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that collided with a van in Texas, killing nine people, including six members of a New Mexico college's men's and women's golf team and a coach along with both people in the pickup. The fiery, head-on collision in West Texas left two others hospitalized.

The NTSB cited DNA testing results provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety to determine the driver. NTSB postcrash toxicological testing revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the 38-year-old pickup truck driver’s blood.

