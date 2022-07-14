DNA tests show 13-year-old not behind wheel in fatal Texas -- NTSB
The fiery, head-on collision in West Texas left two others hospitalized. The NTSB cited DNA testing results provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety to determine the driver.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Thursday DNA testing results found the driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal March crash that killed nine in Texas was not a 13-year-old but his father, according to the preliminary report.
In March, the NTSB reported a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that collided with a van in Texas, killing nine people, including six members of a New Mexico college's men's and women's golf team and a coach along with both people in the pickup. The fiery, head-on collision in West Texas left two others hospitalized.
The NTSB cited DNA testing results provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety to determine the driver. NTSB postcrash toxicological testing revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the 38-year-old pickup truck driver’s blood.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two Mexicans charged after death of 51 migrants in sweltering Texas truck
Mexican families fret over fate of migrants trapped in Texas truck
World News Roundup: Mexican families fret over fate of migrants trapped in Texas truck; Ukraine tells NATO Russia wants to dictate future world order and more
More Central Americans confirmed among Texas migrant truck dead, Mexico says
Families fret over fate of migrants trapped in Texas truck