CBI arrests 7 accused including ex-GMs of ECL in coal scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested seven accused including then two GMs, then Chief Manager (Security), then Project Officer, then Manager (Security), then two Security Sub Inspectors of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in an ongoing investigation of a case. A case was registered on November 27, 2020 on the allegations that the public servants of ECL including security personnel, private person and unknown officials including of CISF, Railway, other departments and unknown others entered into conspiracy during May 2020 and onwards and in pursuance of the said conspiracy, they fraudulently misappropriated coal from the coal reserve of leasehold areas under the dominion of ECL and also from the coal stock parked in the Railway sidings for sale and supply.

It was further alleged that the said accused had obtained undue advantage in the form of huge and regular cash amount as bribe from private persons and facilitated misappropriation of coal from ECL leasehold area and corresponding railway siding and thereby extended undue protection and patronage to the illegal coal syndicate being run by the said private person. Earlier, CBI had also conducted searches at various places including in the States of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh etc at the premises of accused.

All the arrested accused were produced today before the Special Court at Asansol (West Bengal) and were remanded to five days Police Custody. (ANI)

