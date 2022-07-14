Oocytes sale: TN to take action on 4 private healthcare facilities

Tamil Nadu government would take action against four private healthcare facilities over their alleged involvement in the illegal sale of oocytes which were received from a 16-year-old girl, Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said the State would recommend that neighbouring Kerala and Andhra Pradesh also take action against the hospitals which were allegedly involved in the network.

The comments from the Minister come in the backdrop of the minor girl in Erode district who was forced to donate her ovum (egg) in June. Her mother and a few others were arrested while the girl was kept in a Government Girl's Home in the district.

Talking to reporters here today, Subramanian said a five-member committee was formed to probe into the incident which revealed service deficiency on the part of the four healthcare facilities.

''It has come to knowledge that the details on the girl along with her name and age registered at the hospital have been false and the girl's family itself has been forced to donate her ovum'', he said.

The government-issued identification cards (AADHAAR) of the girl have also been changed using middle-men and six hospitals, including two located outside the State, have also indulged in trade networks by registering bogus details of the girl, he said.

''...action will be taken against the four hospitals which are present in the State (Tamil Nadu) under relevant sections of the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act (TNCEA),'' he said.

The government would also recommend the two States -- Kerala and Andhra Pradesh -- to take action on those private hospitals involved in the racket, he said.

Steps would be taken to shut the scan centres present in the four hospitals in Tamil Nadu and the healthcare facilities would be removed from the list of Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme immediately, he said.

''The government will also recommend action on those doctors involved,'' he said.

Subramanian said suitable action would also be taken as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

