UP police starts preparing for Kanwar Yatra

As the Hindu holy month of Sawan started from Thursday, police here have started preparations for the first Kanwar Yatra that is scheduled to commence from Monday.

Security arrangements have been made for the movement of ''Kanwariyas'', devotees of Lord Shiva, across the state. The ''Kanwariyas'' cover a large distance on foot to fetch water from the Ganga. The water is then offered to the god.

The movement of ''Kanwariyas'' increases every Monday in the month of Sawan.

''As many as 2,400 meetings have been held with the members and office-bearers of Kanwar groups at the district level regarding the arrangements. Peace committee meetings at the police station level have also been held,'' Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Police have deployed 151 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 11 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across the state.

The deployment has been made particularly in the districts of the Meerut and Varanasi zones that witness the maximum movement of Kanwariyas, the officer said.

''We have identified 840 routes for the Kanwar Yatra that stretch over 12,356 kilometers. As many as 4,556 Shiva temples have been identified across the state where Kanwariyas offer water. A total of 332 spots on the river bank have also been identified from where Kanwariyas fetch water. Further, Sawan fairs have been set up at 314 places across the state. Adequate security measures have been made at all these spots,'' read the statement.

