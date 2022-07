BRIEF-Govt Of Maldives Says Granted Clearance For Sri Lankan Air Force Aircraft Carrying President Gotabaya Rajapaksa And Spouse

July 14 (Reuters) -

* GOVERNMENT OF MALDIVES, AT OFFICIAL REQUEST OF GOVERNMENT OF SRI LANKA, GRANTED DIPLOMATIC CLEARANCE OF SRI LANKAN AIR FORCE AIRCRAFT CARRYING PRESIDENT GOTABAYA RAJAPAKSA AND SPOUSE - MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS TWEET

* GOVERNMENT OF MALDIVES SAYS DIPLOMATIC CLEARANCE OF SRI LANKAN AIR FORCE AIRCRAFT CARRYING PRESIDENT RAJAPAKSA AND SPOUSE ON TRANSIT VISIT TO LAND AT VELANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON JULY 13 2022; RAJAPAKSA LEFT TO SINGAPORE ON JULY 14, 2022 Source text - https://bit.ly/3z6BEMR

Also Read: Indian women aiming for improved show against Sri Lanka

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)