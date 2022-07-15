Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the Trump family said in a statement quoted by ABC News. Neither the Trump family statement nor the post from the former president mentioned the cause of her death.
Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump, 73, has died, the former U.S. president said on Thursday.
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Donald Trump said in a post on the social medial platform Truth Social. The couple married in 1977 and divorced in 1992. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the Trump family said in a statement quoted by ABC News. She grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia. Neither the Trump family statement nor the post from the former president mentioned the cause of her death.
