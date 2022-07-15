Left Menu

S.Korea says it is discussing ways to strengthen cooperation with U.S. on chips

The U.S. government had asked South Korea to inform it by the end of August whether it would participate in a U.S.-led chip alliance, called "Chip 4" to cope with semiconductor supply chain problems, Yonhap said citing unnamed sources in Washington. The prospective alliance would involve the United States, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, Yonhap reported.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 05:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 05:05 IST
S.Korea says it is discussing ways to strengthen cooperation with U.S. on chips

South Korea said on Thursday it is discussing with the United States ways to strengthen cooperation on chip-making, according to the presidential office. "The U.S. emphasised several times the importance of partnership in the chip sector in its supply chain review report in June last year," a presidential official said.

The presidential office declined to comment when asked whether South Korea would join a U.S.-led chip alliance. The U.S. government had asked South Korea to inform it by the end of August whether it would participate in a U.S.-led chip alliance, called "Chip 4" to cope with semiconductor supply chain problems, Yonhap said citing unnamed sources in Washington.

The prospective alliance would involve the United States, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, Yonhap reported. The United States is committed to working with allies and partners to strengthen the resiliency of their semiconductor supply chains, and appreciate close cooperation with South Korea on supply chain issues, a State Department spokesperson said.

China is South Korea's biggest trade partner. Out of South Korea's $69 billion memory chip exports in 2021, exports to China took up 48%, according to Korea International Trade Association data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore; U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults and more

Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022