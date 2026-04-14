South Korea's Strategic Pivot Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Amid rising tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has expressed concerns over the prolonged effects of the Iran war, citing persistent high oil prices and disruptions in supply chains.

During a cabinet meeting, President Lee emphasized proactive measures, urging the development of alternative supply routes, industrial restructuring, and a shift toward a post-plastic economy as national priorities. The government is setting in motion projects to counteract shortages, including enhancing crude imports and thwarting hoarding of crucial resources.

Furthermore, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan highlighted ongoing shipping disruptions and the government's priority to assist South Korean-bound oil tankers. Efforts are underway to secure energy supplies and optimize electricity consumption through revised pricing policies as geopolitical tensions linger.