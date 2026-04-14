South Korea's Strategic Response to Rising Strait of Hormuz Tensions

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung highlighted significant concerns about the ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, describing the situation as an impediment to optimistic outlooks regarding the Iran war.

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Lee emphasized that disruptions in global energy and raw material markets should be viewed as persistent challenges, urging the strengthening of emergency response systems to address these issues. He advocated for the development of alternative supply chains and a transition towards a post-plastic economy as critical national strategies.

Ministers provided updates on efforts to mitigate the economic fallout from the conflict, including measures to support crude imports and curb hoarding. As supply chain disruptions persist, South Korea remains focused on ensuring the passage of stranded oil tankers. In parallel, diplomatic efforts in Africa and Central Asia aim to bolster energy supplies.