EU commission to sue Hungary over anti-LGBT law -Politico

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-07-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 11:31 IST
The European Union Commission will sue Hungary over its anti-LGBT law, news website Politico said on Friday, citing Hungarian newspaper Népszava.

The law passed in June sparked anxiety in the LGBTQ+ community as it bans the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change in schools, ostensibly as a measure to prevent child abuse.

The ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat government has said LGBTQ rights and other such social issues are matters for national governments to decide. It says the law aims to protect children, not target the LGBTQ+ community.

