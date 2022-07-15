Maha: Man dies after house collapses in Nagpur following heavy rains

A 45-year-old man was killed and his wife suffered injuries after their house collapsed in Nagpur city of Maharashtra following heavy rains, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Teen Mundi Chowk in the New Babulkheda area around 11 pm on Thursday when the victims were asleep, a fire brigade official said. ''The house, an independent structure on the ground, collapsed following heavy rains and the couple got trapped under the debris. Soon after being informed, teams of the fire brigade and Ajni police station rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation,'' he said. The teams pulled out Kishore Kosalwar (45) and his wife Kausalya (40) from under the debris. They were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared the man dead.

The Kosalwar family lived in the house as tenants, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered at Ajni police station.

Nagpur city has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few days.

