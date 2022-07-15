Left Menu

RJD MLA, convicted in arms case, disqualified by Bihar assembly

Decision has been taken as per Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, said an order issued by the Bihar assembly secretariat.Singh, locally known as Chhote Sarkaar, is also facing several other criminal cases, including those of murder, extortion and kidnapping, as per his election documents.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:15 IST
RJD MLA, convicted in arms case, disqualified by Bihar assembly
  • Country:
  • India

RJD MLA Anant Singh was disqualified on Friday by the Bihar assembly, following his conviction in a case related to the recovery of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, from his residence, as per an official order.

Singh, the MLA of Mokama in Patna district, was convicted by a special MP-MLA court in June under different sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the IPC. He was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment.

''Anant Singh, MLA from Mokama (assembly seat no 178) is disqualified from holding membership of the House following his conviction in a criminal case. Decision has been taken as per Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act,'' said an order issued by the Bihar assembly secretariat.

Singh, locally known as 'Chhote Sarkaar', is also facing several other criminal cases, including those of murder, extortion and kidnapping, as per his election documents. He is lodged at the Beur Central Jail in Patna.

An AK-47 rifle, two hand grenades, 26 rounds of bullets and a magazine were found by the police allegedly at his house on August 16, 2019 during a raid that lasted for over 11 hours.

The tally of opposition RJD, which is the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar assembly, went down to 79 with the disqualification of Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022