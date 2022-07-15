Amit Shah to attend conference aiming revival of Agricultural Rural Development Banks

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is all set to attend a national conference of Agricultural Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) here on Saturday aimed at preparing a roadmap for the revival of the sector. The National Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks' Federation Ltd (NAFCARD) is organizing the conference of ARDBs-2022. Shah will be the chief guest of the event.

The technical session of the conference will "deliberate on the roadmap for revival of ARDBs and finalize recommendations for submitting them to the government," says a Home Ministry statement. The Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Development of North-East Region BL Verma; Ministry of Cooperation Secretary, NCUI President and IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani, President, International Cooperative Alliance- Asia-Pacific Region and Chairman, KRIBHCO Dr Chandra Pal Singh Yadav will also be attending the Conference.

The conference will also be attended by representatives of Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks at state and primary levels across the country and representatives from the government, NABARD and other National Federations. National Cooperative Agriculture and Banks Federation based in Mumbai is an apex body of state cooperative agriculture and rural development banks in the country.

This conference culminates the sectoral programmes of ARDBs including public contact programme at ground level as part of celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Federation is also holding an Award Function on the occasion to felicitate SCARDBs in Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and West Bengal for outstanding performance in lending, recovery and improvement in other parameters of performance during 2020-21.

Awards will also be presented to the four oldest ARDBs in the country for ceaseless service to the rural sector for more than 90 years. In order to give proper impetus to the cooperative sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government created the Ministry of Cooperation in July 2021. Shah was given charge of the newly formed Ministry of Cooperation. (ANI)

