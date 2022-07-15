Left Menu

Man shot dead inside mosque in UP

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:40 IST
Man shot dead inside mosque in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man was shot dead inside a mosque in Khurja Nagar on Friday morning, police said.

Idris, a resident of Sheikhpen locality, was attacked by assailants while he along with his sons was walking on a road, they said.

According to his son, the assailant started assaulting his father and opened fire with country-made weapons. Idris, in a panic, rushed inside a mosque where the assailants followed him and shot him dead, the son told police.

Meerut Range Inspector-General (IG) Praveen Kumar, District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh, and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar rushed to the spot for inspection.

The family members of the deceased told police that the crime has been committed by their acquaintances who belong to the same community.

Action is being taken as per the information provided by the deceased's son, the IG said.

The incident is a result of personal enmity and litigation, he said.

Some people have been picked up on suspicion and are being interrogated, the IG said, adding that till now three people have been named in the complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022