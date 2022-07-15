KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES 2 LAST

WHOLE GRAIN : Quotations are in Rs./quintal Gram :5550.00-6350.00 Moong : 7650.00-8350.00 Masoor :6550.00-7350.00 Arhar :6150.00-6350.00 Matar :6000.00-6850.00 Urad :5550.00-5850.00 Moth :10100.00-10400.00 Barley :3400.00-4200.00 Jawar :2700.00-3600.00 Bajra :2900.00-3400.00 Makai(Bihar) :2700.00-3000.00 Makai(A.P) : 2400.00-2700.00 Popcorn :4400.00-6600.00 ---- OTHER COMMODITIES: Atta :2900.00-3000.00 Maida :2900.00-3000.00 Suji :2900.00-3000.00 Matar Besan :5100.00-5200.00 ---- POTATOES : Chandramukhi :Rs.1570.00 Per 50 Kg.

Jyoti: Rs.1220.00 Per 50 Kg.

Super: Rs.1070.00 Per 50 Kg.

----

