Attacks on Sena workers won't be tolerated: Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said attacks on party workers would not be tolerated.He was speaking after visiting the partys Byculla office and meeting Sena worker Baban Gaonkar who was attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday night.Byculla in South Mumbai is the Assembly constituency of Yamini Jadhav, one of the rebel Sena MLAs who has joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shindes faction.
He was speaking after visiting the party's Byculla office and meeting Sena worker Baban Gaonkar who was attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday night.
Byculla in South Mumbai is the Assembly constituency of Yamini Jadhav, one of the rebel Sena MLAs who has joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction. Shinde's rebellion last month, which toppled the Thackeray-led government, has split the party. ''Attempts to play with the lives of Shiv Sena workers will not be tolerated. If police can not bring the culprits to book, Sena workers will do it. Police shouldn't get into politics,'' Thackeray further said.
