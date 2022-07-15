Left Menu

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 17:04 IST
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A class 10 student was allegedly gang-raped in a car in Mahipalpur after being kidnapped from a market in a Vasant Vihar in south Delhi, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on July 6 inside a parked car in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur and all the three accused, including the rape survivor's male friend, have been arrested, they said.

All the accused are in their 20s. The survivor and the accused had no external injury, the police said.

''The girl was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act and IPC was registered at the Vasant Vihar police station,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022