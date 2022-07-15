5 die as wall of under-construction godown collapses in Delhi's Alipur

Five people were killed and eight injured after the wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the eight injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital while search operations are still underway amid fears that more people might be trapped under debris.

The area of the godown is about 5,000 square yards and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service. He said preliminary enquiry suggested that the construction was unauthorised. Police said a PCR call was received at Alipur police station at 12:40 pm about the wall collapse.

''On reaching the spot, it was found that the approximately 100-feet-long and 15-feet-high wall of the under-construction warehouse has collapsed. Around 20 labourers who were digging a foundation adjacent to the wall got buried under the debris,'' a senior police officer said.

''With collective efforts, 13 labourers were shifted to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela. Of them, eight have been injured while five others have been declared dead,'' he added. The land owner has been identified as Shakti Singh, (40), a resident of Bakoli in the Alipur area and the contractor is Sikandar, police said, adding legal action will be initiated in the matter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident and said his thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones.

''Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest,'' Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was monitoring the relief work.

''A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)