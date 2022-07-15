Left Menu

Putin makes former deputy PM Borisov head of Russian space agency

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 17:35 IST
Putin makes former deputy PM Borisov head of Russian space agency
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made Yuri Borisov, former deputy prime minister who earlier had served as deputy defense minister, head of the Roscosmos space agency to replace Dmitry Rogozin, a Kremlin decree showed on Friday.

Trade and industry minister Denis Manturov was appointed as a Deputy Prime Minister, a separate presidential decree said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022