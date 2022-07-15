Putin makes former deputy PM Borisov head of Russian space agency
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made Yuri Borisov, former deputy prime minister who earlier had served as deputy defense minister, head of the Roscosmos space agency to replace Dmitry Rogozin, a Kremlin decree showed on Friday.
Trade and industry minister Denis Manturov was appointed as a Deputy Prime Minister, a separate presidential decree said.
