France urges Tehran to release film makers arrested in Iran

The French foreign ministry named three Iranian film makers who were arrested on July 8 and 11: Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad. Iranian state news agency IRNA had reported earlier in July that Rasoulof and Aleahmad had been detained, following accusations of having ties to anti-government groups and committing security offences.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-07-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 23:25 IST
France has urged Iran to release three film makers arrested earlier in the month, the French foreign ministry said on Friday, in the latest criticism of Iran's record over human rights by major Western powers. The French foreign ministry named three Iranian film makers who were arrested on July 8 and 11: Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad.

Iranian state news agency IRNA had reported earlier in July that Rasoulof and Aleahmad had been detained, following accusations of having ties to anti-government groups and committing security offences. Reuters has not been able to contact the lawyers of the detained men for comment.

