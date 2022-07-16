Left Menu

Georgia prosecutor warns Republicans in Trump fake electors probe, report says

District Attorney Fani Willis has written letters to people including Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and State Senators Burt Jones and Brandon Beach over their role in an alleged alternate electors scheme in that state, Yahoo reported, citing unnamed legal sources familiar with the matter. The scheme was aimed at appointing alternate electors pledged to Trump despite current President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia, Yahoo said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 01:32 IST
Georgia prosecutor warns Republicans in Trump fake electors probe, report says

The prosecutor for Georgia's Fulton County has warned high-profile Republicans in that state they could be indicted for their role in efforts by ex-President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the result of the 2020 election, Yahoo News reported on Friday. District Attorney Fani Willis has written letters to people including Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and State Senators Burt Jones and Brandon Beach over their role in an alleged alternate electors scheme in that state, Yahoo reported, citing unnamed legal sources familiar with the matter.

The scheme was aimed at appointing alternate electors pledged to Trump despite current President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia, Yahoo said. Representatives for Shafer, Jones and Beach did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Willis, a Democrat, is leading a criminal investigation into Trump’s attempts to influence the state’s 2020 election results. Yahoo, citing an interview with Willis, also said she was considering requesting that Trump testify under oath to the special grand jury investigating his conduct. Willis declined to comment on the letters, Yahoo said.

A representative for the district attorney's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The Justice Department has been investigating an alleged plan by Trump and his supporters to submit alternative slates of state electors to reverse Biden's victory in the election.

A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is building a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his election defeat amounted to conspiracy to illegally hold onto power. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, while repeating false accusations that he lost only because of widespread fraud that benefited Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022