BRIEF-Elon Musk Opposes Twitter's Request For Expedited Trial Over Stalled Deal - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 03:37 IST
July 15 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK OPPOSES TWITTER’S REQUEST FOR EXPEDITED TRIAL OVER STALLED DEAL - WSJ
* MUSK’S LAWYERS ASKED FOR A TRIAL DATE ON OR AFTER FEB. 13 OF NEXT YEAR- WSJ Source text: [https://on.wsj.com/3Pbt4C7]
