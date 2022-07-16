BRIEF-Elon Musk Opposes Twitter's Request For Expedited Trial Over Stalled Deal - WSJ

July 15 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK OPPOSES TWITTER’S REQUEST FOR EXPEDITED TRIAL OVER STALLED DEAL - WSJ

* MUSK’S LAWYERS ASKED FOR A TRIAL DATE ON OR AFTER FEB. 13 OF NEXT YEAR- WSJ Source text: [https://on.wsj.com/3Pbt4C7]

