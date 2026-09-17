Unleashing Market Forces: The Path to Reviving Britain's High Streets

Next CEO Simon Wolfson argues that revitalizing Britain's high streets requires easing planning restrictions and letting market forces dictate property use. While the government focuses on reducing business rates, Wolfson suggests properties should evolve based on consumer demand, highlighting successful adaptive areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:40 IST
Unleashing Market Forces: The Path to Reviving Britain's High Streets

Efforts to breathe new life into Britain's high streets hinge on the government loosening planning constraints and allowing market dynamics to reshape property usage, according to Simon Wolfson, CEO of clothing retailer Next.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has set the revival of declining high streets as a priority, proposing reduced business rates for entertainment venues and stricter control over vape shops and other contentious businesses. Despite this, Wolfson contends that a return to old high street formats is ill-advised.

Wolfson underscores the need for adaptive reuse of properties to align with evolving consumer habits, influenced by online shopping trends and brand closures. He emphasizes that vibrant high streets emerge where councils allow diverse conversions of properties, contrary to failing traditional preservation attempts.

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